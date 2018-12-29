Contact Us
Save These Dates: Woodstock Site To Hold Concert Marking 50th Anniversary

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
The concert venue at Bethel Woods.
The concert venue at Bethel Woods. Photo Credit: Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

You don't have to be a "baby boomer" or old timer to groove to the three days of music that are planned to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock at the original site of the festival.

The festival, scheduled for Aug. 16-18, 2019, will be held at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, a concert venue built on the original Woodstock site in the Hudson Valley's Sullivan County.

Festival organizers say the event will offer three days of memorable experiences including live performances from "prominent and emerging artists" spanning multiple genres and decades, and TED-style talks from leading futurists and retro-tech experts.

Festival-goers will also be able to visit the Museum at Bethel Woods, which tells the story of the 1960s through immersive media, interactive engagements, and artifacts from the 1969 festival.

“We are thrilled to partner with Live Nation and INVNT to produce Bethel Woods Music and Culture Festival,” said Darlene Fedun, CEO, BWCA. “Fifty years ago, people gathered peacefully on our site inspired to change the world through music.

"As the stewards of this historic site, we remain committed to preserving this rich history and spirit, and to educating and inspiring new generations to contribute positively to the world through music, culture, and community.”

Full details of the event lineup, ticketing, and other events will be released soon.

For info, early next year on the event, click here.

