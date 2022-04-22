Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Rockland's Bill Murray Being Investigated For Inappropriate Behavior

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
Bill Murray
Bill Murray Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Harald Krichel

It seems New York's own Bill Murray is at it again as production has been shut down on a movie he is filming reportedly due to a complaint against the volatile actor and comedian.

According to Deadline, filming was suspended on the film "Being Moral, after a complaint was made against the Hudson Valley resident who resides in Rockland County, in Orangetown, for "inappropriate behavior."

It is unknown what Murray’s involvement in the project will be as the investigation into the complaint continues, the production company Searchlight told Deadline.

Insiders told the news site that fellow comedian Aziz Ansari — who is starring, writing, and directing the film along with his partner Youree Henley — was not a part of the complaint, nor was co-star actor Seth Rogen.

The complaint was filed last week and production was halted on Monday, April 18, before being suspended until the investigation is complete, Deadline said.

The film is based on Atul Gawande’s nonfiction book "Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End." 

Murray’s "cranky" on-set reputation with co-stars precedes the complaint. 

Last year, “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Lucy Liu claimed Murray, age 71, hurled crude insults at her in 2000 while filming the movie. 

Closer to home, in 2018 the famed comedian is said to have dumped a glass of water over Peter Simon, Carly Simon's brother, a pretty famous photographer on Martha's Vineyard.

Searchlight declined to comment on the ongoing investigation, Deadline reported.

The plan was to release the film in 2023.

Read the entire Deadline report here. 

This is a developing story, check back to Daily Voice for updates.

