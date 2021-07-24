Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Rockland Resident Wins $10,000 In Connecticut State Lottery

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Rockland Resident Wins $10,000 In Connecticut State Lottery

A New City man won $10,000 playing 30X Cash in Connecticut.
A New City man won $10,000 playing 30X Cash in Connecticut. Photo Credit: CT Lottery

A Hudson Valley man is feeling lucky after cashing in a $10,000 lottery ticket he purchased in neighboring Connecticut.

Rockland County resident Eric Fenninger, who lives in the hamlet of New City in the town of Clarkstown, was among the latest CT Lottery winners to cash in a winning ticket worth $10,000 or more.

According to CT Lottery, Fenninger won $10,000 playing “30X Cash 8th Edition” on a ticket purchased at Alltown North Haven gas station that was cashed in on Monday, July 19.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

