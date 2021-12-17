Rockland Italian Restaurant Draws Praise For Tasty Entrees, Family Feel

Italian restaurant fans looking for a new spot to enjoy a big dish of pasta should consider one Hudson Valley restaurant that is known for not only its food but its friendly service that is meant to make you feel like part of the family.

Rockland County's La Terrazza in New City is well-known but worth a second look for its excellent food as well as the family feel of the dining experience.

Known for its pasta. -- think lobster ravioli -- steaks and seafood, the restaurant is a favorite with locals.

"I've been going to that restaurant for a long time and always felt as part of the family. The food is excellent and they always try to accommodate you with how you want your food. The owner always treats you with respect and the ambiance is great. I definitely recommend this restaurant to everyone," said one New City reviewer.

Other top menu items include the filet mignon, all of the veal dishes, but especially the veal parmigiana, and the more traditional dishes such as lasagna and spaghetti and meatballs, where you can't go wrong.

The menu also features an abundant number of salads, soups, and appetizers (seafood stuff portobello mushrooms are a hit), as well as a changing round of handmade desserts.

The restaurant is also family-friendly which is not always easy when you are talking high-end food.

So strap on a bib to catch the yummy sauces and give La Terrazza a try.

Note: A beautiful outdoor seating area is perfect for the spring and summer months.

Prices are moderate to high. The service receives excellent marks.

The restaurant is located at 291 S Main St., New City.

