North Rockland Daily Voice
Rockland Interfaith Symposium Focuses On Diversity

Valerie Musson
The Technology Center at Rockland Community College (145 College Road in Suffern)
The Technology Center at Rockland Community College (145 College Road in Suffern) Photo Credit: Google Maps

The 2019 Rockland County Interfaith Symposium had an effective and inclusive theme of diversity.

The theme of the symposium, which was held Wednesday, March 20 at the Technology Center at Rockland Community College, was “Our Strength is Our Diversity.”

The symposium’s video, which was broadcast on Facebook live and remains available for viewing, opens with a celebration of diversity and religion through music.

After starting the symposium with some lighthearted yet passionate songs, speakers address a number of topics surrounding humanities, economics, politics and education as they relate to the overarching themes of religion and diversity.

The event was hosted by the Rockland County Human Rights Commission.

“We may have many different religions and different languages and different colored skin, but we all belong to one human race,” Constance Frazier, Rockland County’s Commissioner of Human Rights, told WAMC about the symposium’s theme.

To view the full symposium video on Facebook, click here .

