Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Lifestyle

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Will Once Again Come From Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Rockefeller Center announced that its annual Christmas tree is coming from Orange County for the second time in two years.
Rockefeller Center announced that its annual Christmas tree is coming from Orange County for the second time in two years. Photo Credit: Rockefeller Center/Instagram

Applause, please.

For the second time in as many years, the famous Rockefeller Christmas tree is coming from the Hudson Valley.

The center announced on Instagram on Monday, Oct. 21, that this year's twinkling giant of a tree is a Norway spruce that hails from the Village of Florida in Orange County.

Although they haven't released the details on the tree's height and owners, the center did say the tree will be cut down on Thursday, Nov. 7, and will arrive by truck at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Last year, the Rockefeller Center tree came from Wallkill, also in Orange County.

Then the scaffolds go up, and the elves appear to cover the giant tree with some 50,000 multi-colored lights and top it off with the famous Swarovski star.

The tree will be lit for the first time on Wednesday, Dec. 4, an event that will be televised live on NBC.

And for history buffs -- the first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was erected in 1931 by workers building the center during the Great Depression in an effort to cheer everyone up.

Stay tuned for news of who grew the tree.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.