Richard Gere At Center Of Controversy Over Cell Tower In Hudson Valley Town, Report Says

Richard Gere has angered some of his fellow Northern Westchester residents after offering land on his Bedford property for the construction of a new cell tower, according to the New York Post.

The news outlet published a report on Monday, Dec. 19, saying the 73-year-old actor has offered some of the land at the Bedford Post Inn, a luxury inn he co-owns with Russell Hernandez, to be used for a 130-foot cell tower that would help provide better cellphone service coverage in the area.

The New York Post said if construction is approved, it would settle a lawsuit Verizon filed against the town.

Other residents in the area have spoken out against the potential construction of the tower in the location, saying it would be an eyesore.

The news outlet reported that Kathleen Rooney Mara, a longtime Bedford resident and mother of actresses Kate and Rooney Mara, said she can't understand why they would want the cell tower at the inn, and she would be "looking at an ugly tower" when she visits her winter vista.

The news outlet said Carolyn Liebling, Jerry Seinfeld's sister, has also spoken out against the tower.

Read the full report from the New York Post here.

