Returning Jeopardy! Champ From NY Was Voted 'Most Likely To Win Jeopardy!'

You could say it was written in the stars - or at least it was in the high school yearbook.

While New York teacher Dan Wohl may have been surprised to make it onto Jeopardy!, his students most certainly were not.

During his first year of teaching social studies at Syosset High School on Long Island, seniors voted Wohl “most likely to win Jeopardy!,” according to a Facebook post shared by his mother, Danielle Wohl.

"The seniors in my son's current high school said THIS a year ago about my son, their teacher," the proud mom, who watches the show from San Francisco, said.

“CAN NOT BELIEVE I AM WRITING THIS! SO excited, so filled with love and pride.”

The Stanford grad, who lives with his wife in Forest Hills, Queens, is the returning champ on an episode of the iconic quiz show airing Thursday, Feb. 9. It comes after he walked away with $26,799 on Wednesday night’s episode.

Wohl told Daily Voice the entire experience filming the show was “amazing, thrilling all around, so adrenaline-producing that I feel like I barely remember it.”

Asked if he had any advice for future contestants, Wohl said it’s all about the buzzer.

“Most contestants know most of the answers. It’s making sure you time the buzzer right that makes the most difference I think,” he said.

“Also, unless it’s a category you are extremely uneasy about, be bold on Daily Double wagers! There’s a reason that analytically minded players are always ‘hunting’ for the Daily Doubles. They make or break the game more often than not.”

Now in its 39th season, Jeopardy! is the top-rated quiz show with a weekly audience of over 20 million viewers. Hosting duties are split between Ken Jennings and actress Mayim Bialik.

Jeopardy! airs weeknights at 7 p.m. on WABC.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.