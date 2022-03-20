Restaurant Closes After Decades In Business In Area

Contact Us
Nicole Valinote
High Falls Kitchenette, located at 1219 Route 213 in High Falls
High Falls Kitchenette, located at 1219 Route 213 in High Falls Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A restaurant has permanently closed after 41 years in business in the Hudson Valley.

The owner of High Falls Kitchenette in Ulster County announced on Monday, March 14, that the restaurant would close after Sunday, March 20.

The restaurant is located at 1219 Route 213 in High Falls.

"I have had a great run for 41 years but the last 2 years have proved to be a challenge that has proven to be more than we can't overcome," the announcement reads. "I have had the support of so many wonderful people both business and personal . My landlords have been amazing and have given so much support through these trying times . With the cost of goods and lack of staff and rinsing costs of services, Kitchenette can longer survive. I will miss our customers and being part of the High Falls community."

