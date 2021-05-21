Restaurant Building Growing Following In Area

A laidback eatery tucked away in Northern Westchester that offers everything from empanadas, tacos, big burgers, drinks, and more drinks, is drawing plenty of foodies.

Whiskey River in Peekskill, already a mainstay with locals, is also gaining a large following on Yelp with plenty of five-star reviews.

"Wanna grab some delicious drinks AND great food all in one spot? Consider this a MUST!," said one Yelper.

A look at the menu shows off their American-directed food that focuses on chicken sandwiches, codfish tacos, empanadas of the week, and burgers, including a black bean version.

A burger and homemade fries. Yelp

"This little gem is one of the best restaurants in Peekskill," said another Yelper. "What I love the most is their menu changes every two weeks and it gets more and more interesting and delicious. I love their empanadas and I highly recommend them."

The menu does change depending on what is the freshest produce and fish at the time, as well as when the chef feels adventurous.

"Empanadas are always a win no matter the version and the fish tacos ohhh man.... I should have asked for two orders they were so tasty!," said another Yelper.

Empanadas. Yelp

Don't expect to find a full-service restaurant when visiting. Whiskey River is a small spot, with a big emphasis on the bar, with, well, plenty of blends of whiskey. But don't let that keep you from sampling the food, which gets high marks.

"What a great place! Visited with my best friend for my b-day and we had a blast," wrote a Yelper. "Tried several whiskeys, the recommendation from the bar tender, and they were all great."

Some menu favorites according to Yelp reviews are the ever-changing empanadas, the burgers, and the tacos.

Cod tacos Yelp

Food prices are moderate. Small outdoor seating, limited inside seating.

The restaurant is located at 38 North Division St., in Peekskill.

