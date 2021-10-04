Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Facebook, Instagram Down For Users Around The World
Lifestyle

Research Reveals How Many Times Americans Check Their Smart Phones Each Day

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A survey by global tech care company Asurion found that on average, Americans check their phones 96 times a day, meaning once every 10 minutes.
A survey by global tech care company Asurion found that on average, Americans check their phones 96 times a day, meaning once every 10 minutes. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Researchers have reported findings on just how much Americans depend on their smartphones.

A 2019 survey by global tech care company Asurion found that on average, Americans check their phones 96 times a day, meaning once every 10 minutes.

This is a 20 percent daily increase compared to a similar study conducted two years earlier.

Asurion also reported 18- to 24-year-olds check their phones twice as much as the national average, and this age group is more likely to attempt to limit phone use.

The number one reason people surveyed reported that they use their phones is to stay in touch with friends and family.

Learn more about the survey's findings here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.