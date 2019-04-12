Racism Concerns Prompt HS In Hudson Valley To Cancel 'Tarzan' Play

The show will not go on, as a high school in Westchester has canceled a scheduled student play amid concerns of racism.

The Elmsford Central School District announced that it will be canceling its planned Disney’s “Tarzan” play, the day before auditions were scheduled for the Alexander Hamilton High School production on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Instead, due to concerns raised by parents, students will instead perform William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.”

A pair of parents reportedly brought up concerns that students of color would wind up playing certain characters in the Tarzan musical, which school officials noted would be the Disney version, not the original from the 1910s.

Auditions for the "Twelfth Night" will still go on as planned on Wednesday, with the show sets to hit the stage next March.

