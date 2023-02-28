Powerball Ticket Worth $50K Sold At Store In Area

A popular Hudson Valley store known for winning lottery tickets strikes again as another winning third-place Powerball ticket was purchased there.

The ticket, worth $50,000 was for the Saturday, Feb. 25, Powerball drawing was sold in Orange County at the Smoke 4 Less store on Plank Road in Newburgh, said New York Lottery officials.

The winning ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball, officials said.

Another third-prize-winning ticket was sold in Manhattan.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were 11-24-58-66-67 and the Powerball was 26.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.