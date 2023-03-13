Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

Lifestyle

Powerball Ticket Worth $50,000 Sold At Store In Orange County

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, where a $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold.
Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, where a $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Powerball

A stop at a favorite lottery ticket-buying establishment led to a lucky person winning $50,000 in the Saturday, March 11 Powerball game.

The third-prize-winning ticket was sold in Orange County at the Smokes 4 Less store in Newburgh, said New York Lottery officials.

The winning numbers for Saturday's game were 11-20-33-43-58 and the Powerball of 24.

The third-prize ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball, officials said.

No one won the top prize which raises the pot to $53 million for the Monday, March 13 game.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.