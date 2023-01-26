Powerball Ticket Worth $100K Sold In Orange County

Yippee. The person who purchased a Powerball ticket in the Hudson Valley and won the third prize pocketing $100,000 is happy today.

Two people won the third prize by each picking four matching numbers and the Powerball, according to New York Lottery officials.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 25 are 9-17-20-38-40, and the Powerball is 18.

The Power Play multiplier for Wednesday's drawing is 2, which means the third-place prize – not including the jackpot – was doubled to $100,000.

The prize-winning ticket was purchased in Orange County at Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh; a second winning third place ticket was sold at the Stop & Shop store at 250 Pond Path in South Setauket on Long Island.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

The jackpot for the drawing to be held Saturday, Jan. 28, is an estimated $572 million.

