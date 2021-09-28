Contact Us
Powerball Jackpot Hits $570 Million After No Winning Ticket Is Sold

Powerball.
Powerball. Photo Credit: Powerball.com

Your chance to become an instant mega-millionaire is still alive after no one won the latest Powerball drawing, sending the jackpot soaring to more than $570 million.

The jackpot for the next game on Wednesday, Sept. 29, grew after no one hit the Monday, Sept. 27 winning numbers of 21-22-39-44-60, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2.

The cash option on the top prize for Wednesday's game is an estimated $410.1 million.

It's been 38 weeks since the jackpot was last hit on Saturday, June 5, when a lucky Florida resident took home more than $285 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2 each; you can add the Power Play for $1 and your non-jackpot winnings could be multiplied up to five times. 

According to lottery officials, the odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 24.9 chances, even if there are more tickets sold in a particular drawing, your odds of winning stay the same. 

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, Florida.

