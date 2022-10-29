Powerball Jackpot Climbs To $825M For Highest Total Of Year; Here's Latest

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Connecticut.

There was no first-place winner in the drawing on Wednesday, Oct. 26, and the jackpot for the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing has now climbed to $825 million.

It's the largest Powerball jackpot of 2022, and Saturday’s drawing will be the 37th of the current run.

The winning numbers were 19-36-37-46-56, with 24 being the red Powerball.

The $1,000,000 Connecticut ticket matching the first five numbers was sold in Tolland County the Big Y Express in Ellington, on West Road.

There were three tickets matching four numbers and the Powerball valued at $50,000 each.

