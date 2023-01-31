Power Play Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold In Hudson Valley

A smoke shop in the Hudson Valley known for its winning lottery tickets has struck again with a lucky player pocketing $100,000 in the latest Powerball game.

The Power Play ticket for the Monday, Jan. 30 game matched four numbers and the Powerball, said New York Lottery officials.

The winning numbers for Jan. 30 are 1-4-12-36-49 and the Powerball is 5. The Power Play multiplier for the drawing was 2.

The Power Play prize-winning ticket was purchased at Smokes 4 Less in Orange County in Newburgh, lottery officials said.

The Power Play ticket, the third place prize – not including the jackpot – was doubled to $100,000 due to matching the multiplier, lottery officials added.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

