Popular Restaurant Opens New Location In Hudson Valley

The owners of a popular gastropub with two locations in Northern Fairfield County have opened a new location in Northern Westchester.

Prime Pub opened a new Somers location in January.

The eatery, located at 249 US-202, focuses its menu on "pub classics with a modern twist," according to the owners.

Some menu options include butternut squash and kale flatbread, buttermilk chicken sandwich, falafel bowls, and chicken quesadillas.

The owners also operate a location in Fairfield County, in Bethel and Danbury.

"Both the food and drink menus had many options," Cheyenne C. said in a Yelp review of the Danbury location. "I tried the spicy peach margarita which I really liked! They had flights available for beer as well. Food came out quickly and everything was tasty and had great flavor."

Learn more about the new Somers restaurant and its menu here.

