Popular Restaurant Opening Second Location In Area

A Dutchess County restaurant that offers 30 varieties of pancakes and waffles will soon be expanding to a new location. Photo Credit: Ismael R. / Yelp

An area restaurant that offers 30 varieties of pancakes and waffles will soon be expanding to a new location.

The Village Restaurant and Pancake Factory will open a new location in Dutchess County in the Poughkeepsie Galleria, according to an announcement from the restaurant. The first restaurant is located at 1540 Main Street in Pleasant Valley.

Some of the pancakes listed in the restaurant's online menu include chocolate-covered strawberry, PB&J, and "Mama's Baked Apple." The restaurant owners said they also provide a gluten-free menu.

"These past two years have been a pleasure to meet all our new customers that came from around the block and from far. Even during Covid you guys supported us with our family meals, carhop service, take out, and our outdoor seating," the owners wrote in an Instagram post, announcing the new location.

The owners said the new location is coming "soon," but the opening date has not yet been announced. 

Learn more about the restaurant and its menu here.

