Popular Restaurant Announces Closure After 30 Years In Business At Several Locations

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed its latest victim: a popular Hudson Valley restaurant that has been operating for decades with multiple locations in Westchester and Dutchess counties.

Michael’s, which had locations in Wappingers Falls, Somers, Fishkill and White Plains, announced that due to struggles endured during the pandemic, they will be closing their doors permanently next month.

Open since 1989, Michael’s will be closing as of Saturday, Aug. 15, the owners posted on social media.

“These last few months have proven to be difficult for so many in the community and unfortunately our business was not left unaffected by the hardships of the pandemic,” they posted.

“As we look back on the last 30 years, we smile at the wonderful memories created within our walls,” they said. “We have been blessed to bear witness to countless events such as marriages, christenings, proposals, birthdays, retirement parties, baby showers, bridal showers, and many many more.

“Thank you for giving us the opportunity to share in your lives. We were honored you trusted us with your most important moments.”

The owners went on to express their appreciation for the customers they have served for three decades.

“As we close the doors on this chapter of our lives, we hope you look back on your memories of us and smile,” they said. “You have all meant so much to us. Thank you for the last 30 years.”

