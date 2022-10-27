Popular Pizzeria In Hudson Valley Drawing Diners From Near, Far

A pizza place in the middle of Westchester County is garnering rave reviews from patrons from across the region -- and even the nation -- for its unique pies.

Pizza Domo, located in Hartsdale at 1 South Central Ave. (Route 100), is known for menu items such as a variety of pizzas, pasta, sandwiches, calzones, salads, and more, according to the restaurant's website.

One popular pizza made by the restaurant, which opened in early 2022, is the Gran Mama's Pizza, which features fresh mozzarella, marinara sauce, garlic, basil, parmesan cheese, and extra virgin olive oil.

One Yelp reviewer from Hartsdale said this pizza is "packed with flavor," and that he would be back without a doubt.

The pizzeria has also attracted reviews from people who live across the country, with one Yelp reviewer from Los Angeles, California saying he would definitely come back.

"Perfect plain slice. Good crisp to chewy ratio, nice cheese blend, sauce not too sweet or tangy. Definitely coming back!" the reviewer said.

Another Yelp reviewer who moved to Westchester from California said Pizza Domo is their new favorite spot.

"Tried a dozen and this place is hands down the best and is also affordable," the reviewer said.

