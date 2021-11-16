Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant Reopens

A popular Hudson Valley restaurant is back in business.

Troutbeck's restaurant officially reopened on Monday, Nov. 15, according to an announcement on the Dutchess County restaurant's Facebook page.

The eatery is located at the Troutbeck hotel at 515 Leedsville Road in Amenia.

According to a report from the Hudson Valley Post, the restaurant had only opened its dine-in services to hotel guests and members since June of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant offers a seasonal menu, with a focus on ingredients from local farmers whenever possible, according to owners.

"We could not be happier to welcome back our neighbors for breakfast, lunch and dinner at Troutbeck and in time for holiday dining," the owners shared in a Facebook post.

