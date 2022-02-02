Popular Hudson Valley Eatery Serves Up Best Classics

If you are looking for a classic diner with updated menu options, then a popular Northern Westchester eatery is just the place.

Located in Katonah, the Jay Street Café is an all-day diner with such fun options as breakfast corndogs and grapefruit brûlée, added to the usual roundup of steel-cut oatmeal, pancakes, cornbread French toast, and omelets.

Opened in 2019, Jay Street is a favorite with locals and also offers plenty of vegetarian options for those who have done away with meat.

It is also known for its drinks from sodas and milkshakes to egg creams and those of the alcoholic kind with a hefty pour.

Favorites include their avocado toast, the pancakes in any flavor, and the breakfast Sammie with hash browns inside.

For lunch or dinner, good choices include the Matty Patty, a fun burger, a giant fried chicken sandwich, the chili, or the Reuben quesadilla.

There are tons of choices on the menu that are worth sampling, but too vast to list here.

Jay Street is also a good spot to stop in for something sweet with a cup of joe. It has a daily list of sweets ranging from cupcakes to luscious pies and much more.

The restaurant is located at 63 Katonah Ave.

