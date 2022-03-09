Popular Hudson Valley Eatery Opens Brand-New Location Right Next Door

Fans of a popular Westchester County sandwich shop don't have to travel far to visit the owners' newest restaurant.

In January, the owners of Mason Sandwich Co. in Eastchester opened The Prince, a new eatery located right next door.

Online reviewers have praised The Prince for its convenient location at 31 Mill Road in Eastchester.

"Pretty good salad/bowl spot. There are plenty of healthy food options as well as a reasonably sized juice selection," Ant R., of New York City, wrote in a Yelp review. "I'm slightly partial because I know the dudes who work here, but objectively speaking, this is place is clean; has quick service; and is super conveniently located."

Guests have also shouted out a number of dishes from the eatery's menu, which includes a selection of rice and quinoa bowls, salads, and fresh-pressed juices.

"Love these guys! Their first spot next door is The Mason Sandwich Co. also delicious," Matteo P., of Yonkers, said in a Yelp review. "It's great that they've brought organic, greasy quality foods into their bowls and salads. It's what we need as humans! We got the 53rd + 6th bowl, Caesar salad and the mango pineapple drink. All very good. To me the bowl didn't replicate 53rd with spices/sauce as expected but regardless it was very tasty. Great work fellas!"

Learn more about the new restaurant here.

