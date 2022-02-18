Popular Area Restaurant Closing 'To Prepare For Next Chapter'

After seven years, a popular Hudson Valley eatery has closed to “begin preparations for the next chapter.”

In Ulster County, the owners of SHINDIG on the corner of Tinker Street in the town of Woodstock announced that their final service was Sunday, Feb. 6 as they prepare to move on to their next challenge.

“All good things must come to an end,” they announced. “And after seven years of tinker tots, burgers, and pies, so too must our little SHINDIG.”

Moving forward, the space is going to be renovated and reinvented without longtime partner Allison Garksof, who “has elected to begin a journey of her own.”

“She has at times, as needed, been the host, busser, dishwasher, big sister, prep-cook, dancer, baker, therapist, bartender, first responder, and general contractor,” the owners said. “She has poured her love and her everything into these walls.

“It is because of her that we find ourselves positioned to move on in our next journey.”

It is unclear what is next for SHINDIG, though it is expected to reopen to the public come the spring.

“The world and the Woodstock in which we opened are not the ones we now live. These last few days have tested us all,” the owners said. “They’ve also invited us to evaluate our priorities and challenged us to consider how we can best serve the community we love so dearly, and so, we have decided to reshape our little shindig on the green.

“All good things must come to an end, true,” they continued. “But fresh starts are a miracle. Blank pages of crisp paper; waiting for a brand-new chapter. We look forward to greeting you again later this spring.”

