Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Missing 20-Year-Old College Student From Area Found
Lifestyle

Popular Area Barber Is World's Oldest, Says Guinness Book Of Records

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Anthony Mancinelli has been cutting hair since he was 11 years old -- almost a century ago.
Anthony Mancinelli has been cutting hair since he was 11 years old -- almost a century ago. Video Credit: CBS News

Nearly a century ago, an Orange County barber cut his first head of hair. Ninety-six years later, he’s been immortalized in the Guinness Book of World Records.

At 107 years old, New Windsor native Anthony Mancinelli keeps putting in his 40 hours a week, and has been dubbed the “world’s oldest barber” by the Guinness Book of World Records, cutting hair from noon to 8 p.m. each day.

Mancinelli was first honored by Guinness World Records in 2007, when he was 96 years old. Since then, the commendations have continued annually.

According to the New York Times, Mancinelli “has a trim build, a steady hand and a full head of hair, albeit snow white. He spends much of his day on his feet, in a pair of worn, cracked leather black shoes.”

Mancinelli was born in Italy in 1911 and emigrated to Newburgh when he was 8 years old, living with a relative. He began working when he was 11 at an area barbershop and dropped out of high school and was cutting hair full-time by the time he was 12. When he started, a haircut was 25 cents. Now a trim costs his customers $19.

A World War II veteran and 75-year member of the American Legion Post 1796, Mancinelli has been a constant highlight and grand marshal of the New Windsor Memorial Day Parade. Though he keeps getting older, Mancinelli said that he won’t let time deter him.

“I advise a lot of people not to quit working,” Mancinelli told CBS . “Keep busy. Some retire too soon, and they get old fast.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.