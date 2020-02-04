Contact Us
Popular Area Bar Back In Business

Zak Failla
Hoagie Barmichaels
Hoagie Barmichaels Photo Credit: Google Maps

A popular Hudson Valley bar and restaurant is back in business serving patrons after being forced to temporarily shut its doors.

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, Hoagie Barmichaels on River Road in New Windsor took to Facebook to announce that “due to an insurance inspection, we will be closed until repairs can be completed. We apologize for any inconvenience!”

The restaurant’s owners did not go into any detail about the nature of the insurance infraction.

Hoagie Barmichaels was back in business in time for Super Bowl Sunday, posting another alert on Facebook on Saturday, Jan. 28 announcing, “We’re BAAAACCCKK!! Come on down! We’ve missed you!!!”

