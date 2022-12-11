Popular Actor From Hudson Valley Figures Prominently In 'White Lotus' Season Finale

With the Season 2 finale of the HBO drama "White Lotus" just hours away, many in the region are wondering how a popular actor and native New Yorker figures in things amid a flurry of cliffhangers.

Westchester County native Michael Imperioli, who was born in Mount Vernon, plays philandering Hollywood hotshot Dominic Di Grasso who is joined in Italy, the venue for the second season by his son, Albie (actor Adam DiMarco), and father, Bert (played by F. Murray Abraham).

The 56-year-old Imperioli has a long list of credits, including earning a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work on another HBO smash hit, "The Sopranos." He also played "Spider" in Martin Scorsese's 1990 film "Goodfellas."

Imperioli and his family moved to the Putnam County village of Brewster when he was age 11, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Episode 7, titled "Arrivederci," debuts at 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 on HBO.

Spoiler Alert: The DiGrassos, especially Dominic and Albie, are right in the thick of things in the heart of Sicily. So too is the concept of karma.

To view a trailer for the episode, click here.

