Pizza From Hudson Valley Eatery Wins Prize From Major Competition

Nicole Valinote
The prize-winning pizza from Hudson & Packard Photo Credit: Hudson & Packard

A Hudson Valley pizzeria was awarded a major prize after competing in the largest pizza-making competition in the United States.

Charlie Webb, of Dutchess County restaurant Hudson & Packard, took home the second-place prize in the "pan division" at the 2022 International Pizza Competition. 

The eatery, located at 29 Academy St. in Poughkeepsie, specializes in Detroit-style pizza, which is rectangular and made with a thick crust.

Webb told the Times Union that he created a pizza called "Holé Molé" for the competition, and it was inspired by a restaurant that serves Oaxacan cuisine in Poughkeepsie.

The annual International Pizza Competition first began in 2007 and showcases the talents of hundreds of pizza makers each year, according to organizers.

Each pie is scored based on both taste and visual presentation.

