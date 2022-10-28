Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: SUV Crashes Into Firehouse In Area
Lifestyle

Peak Fall Colors: Ideal Foliage Leaf-Peeping Weather To Arrive

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
Fall foliage colors are peaking, according to the National Weather Service.
Fall foliage colors are peaking, according to the National Weather Service. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Optimal weather for fall foliage viewing in the Hudson Valley will soon arrive as the colors hit their peak, according to the National Weather Service. 

On Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, high pressure will provide ideal conditions for leaf-peeping, with sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s, officials from the National Weather Service in New York said. 

"Many areas have now moved into peak fall colors, with other areas getting close to it. Be sure to catch the colors before they fade!" officials said. 

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.