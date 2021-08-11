One That Got Away: Man Fishing From Cape Cod Beach Hooks Great White Shark

A Massachusetts angler was in for a major surprise when he hooked a great white shark while fishing in Cape Cod.

Matt Pieciak posted a video of the moment on his Instagram page, writing: "A Great White Shark steals the fish off our line at Nauset Beach, Cape Cod."

NBC Boston reported that the 25-year-old was fishing with friends on Sunday, Aug. 8, when he saw the rod start to bend. He said his cousin captured video as Pieciak tried to reel in the shark.

Pieciak told the news station he never imagined he would see a shark so close to the shore.

Watch the video of the moment here.

