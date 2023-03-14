NY’s Own Lindsay Lohan Pregnant With First Child

Actress and New York native Lindsay Lohan is going to be a mom.

The “Mean Girls” and “Freaky Friday” star, who grew up on Long Island, announced that she’s pregnant in an Instagram post Tuesday, March 14. The photo shows a white baby onesie with cursive lettering that reads, “Coming soon…”

“We are blessed and excited!” Lohan captioned the post.

The baby will be the first for the 36-year-old leading lady and her husband, businessman Bader Shammas. The couple got engaged in November 2021 after dating for three years, and got married in July 2022.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world,” Lohan captioned an Instagram posted after their wedding. “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day.”

Born in the Bronx, Lohan was raised in Nassau County, in Merrick, and Suffolk County, in Cold Spring Harbor.

She was signed with Ford Models at the age of three and got her big break in Disney’s “The Parent Trap” in 1998, starring opposite Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson.

She has since appeared in a number of movies, including Life Size, Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, and Herbie: Fully Loaded, as well as the teen comedy Mean Girls.

