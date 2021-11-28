NY Native Lindsay Lohan Announces Engagement

Lindsay Lohan is getting married.

The 35-year-old actress, who was born in New York City and grew up on Long Island, announced her engagement to Bader Shammas on Sunday, Nov. 28.

"My love. My life. My family. My future," Lohan captioned photos posted on Instagram, showing her engagement ring, and tagging Shammas in the post.

According to a report from People, Shammas is Credit Suisse's assistant vice president, and he lives in Dubai.

