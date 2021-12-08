Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increases In Cases, Infection Rate; Latest Breakdown By County
Lifestyle

NY Man Wins $1M Powerball Prize

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Patrick Cherry
Patrick Cherry Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A man has claimed a $1,000,000 New York Lottery prize.

Long Island resident Patrick Cherry, of Bay Shore, won the Powerball prize after matching the first five numbers drawn on Wednesday, Nov. 3, the New York Lottery announced on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

The winning ticket was purchased at Stop & Shop, located at 400 Union Boulevard in West Islip.

Cherry received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $651,000 after required withholdings.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.