North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

NY Man Wins $1M In NY Lottery Scratch-Off Game

Nicole Valinote
Michael Spivey
Michael Spivey Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A New York man won a $1 million lottery prize.

Michael Spivey, a resident of St. Albans, a neighborhood in Queens, claimed a top prize from the New York Lottery's $1,000,000 Lucky Dog scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

He received his prize as a single, lump sum of $526,526 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

NY Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased at Associated Supermarket, which is located at 153-30 89th St. in Jamaica.

