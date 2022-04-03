Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
NY Man Wins $1 Million In State Lottery

Kathy Reakes
Kevin Holland with his large lottery check.
Kevin Holland with his large lottery check. Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A New York man hit the jackpot with a winning New York Lottery Powerball ticket worth $1 million.

Long Island resident Kevin Holland of Hempstead has claimed his $1,000,000 second prize for matching the first five numbers selected in the Wednesday, Jan. 12 Powerball drawing, said the New York Lottery.

The winning numbers for that evening’s drawing were: 12-21-22-30-33 Powerball 24.

Holland received his $1,000,000 as a single lump sum totaling $651,000 after required withholdings.

Holland said he planned to, “keep it simple with a new watch and some new shoes.”

The winning ticket was purchased at a gas station located in Hempstead.

