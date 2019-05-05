Number Of Americans Who've Never Traveled Outside Their State Of Birth May Surprise You

It’s no secret that making an effort to travel and experience life in other places can have profound emotional and mental benefits.

However, a brand-new study has shown that far too few Americans are traveling out of their home state.

The study, which was conducted by market researchers OnePoll and commissioned by travel luggage provider Victorinox , was newly discussed on Forbes. It raises some fascinating questions and addresses some of the potential barriers that are preventing Americans from getting out of their home state.

The new study incorporated data from a total of 2,000 Americans across the country. Here are some of its main takeaways:

About 11 percent of survey respondents say they have never traveled outside of the state in which they were born

More than half of survey participants (54 percent) say that they’ve visited 10 or fewer states

As many as 13 percent of respondents say they’ve never flown in an airplane

A surprising 40 percent of respondents say they’ve never left the country

More than half of respondents say they’ve never owned a passport

Of course, this lack of traveling isn’t just because Americans don’t have the desire. The majority surveyed did say that they like to experience new things (85 percent) and have a list of travel destinations in mind (60 percent).

But the fact remains that many Americans do desire to travel more often than they currently do (76 percent). Many, however, experience setbacks including lack of finances and feeling generally unprepared.

Of course, there are also some who simply have no desire to travel. One in 10 respondents say that they have no interest in going anywhere .

You can read the full results of the new study on Forbes .

