No One Interrupted This Massive Black Bear's Feast In Rockland

Summer is here, and so are the bears in Rockland County.

A massive black bear was spotted in Hillburn, snacking on the scraps of some garbage it gained access to near the intersection of 5th Street and Hickory Avenue, Ramapo Police said.

The bear gave some residents a small scare before taking back off into the woods without any incident, police said, though some were startled by the sheer size of the black bear.

The sighting is just the latest in the Hudson Valley in recent weeks. A bear on the prowl in Ossining forced police to increase patrols near an elementary school, while another has been making the rounds in Clarkstown . A third has been busy in North Salem and Purdys , hanging out near an elementary school and an area golf course. In Pine Plains , an area resident caught a mother bear and cub on camera going through the trash in their backyard.

According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, “though rarely seen by most New Yorkers, black bears are valued by hunters, photographers, and wildlife watchers.

“Many people enjoy just knowing that bears are present in New York. For many, black bears symbolize wilderness and wildness, but increasingly, bears can be found in semi-rural environments, agricultural areas, and occasionally in urban centers.”

In the event of a bear sighting, officials offered a series of tips in case of a close encounter:

Remain calm and avoid sudden movements;

Give the bear plenty of room, allowing it to continue its activities undisturbed. If it changes its behavior, you are too close, back away;

If you see a bear, but it doesn't see you, detour quickly and quietly;

If it sees you, talk in normal tones and wave your arms;

If a bear pursues you, do not run. Throw a personal item on the ground. He may be distracted by this and allow you to slowly escape;

A standing bear is not always a sign of aggression. Many bears will stand to get a better view.

"If a bear is seen in your town or neighborhood, leave it alone. In most situations, if left alone and given an avenue for escape, the bear will usually wander back into more secluded areas," according to officials. "Keep dogs under control.

"Stay away from the bear and advise others to do the same. Do not approach the bear so as to take a photo or video. Often a bear will climb a tree to avoid people. A crowd of bystanders will only stress the bear and also add the risk that the bear will be chased into traffic or the crowd of people."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.