Newly Launched Tarrytown Restaurant Has Wide Array Of Healthy Offerings

Looking for a healthy and sustainably made meal to help you reach your New Year’s health goals?

Then Grass Roots Kitchen, located at 124 Wildey Street in Tarrytown is worth a visit.

Opened in late November by David Starkey, who also owns Tarrytown’s Sweet Grass Grill and Sleepy Hollow’s Red Zebra, GRK features a wide variety of sustainably-made and sustainably-sourced breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert options.

From smoothies and salads to pancakes, biscuits, soups, sandwiches and burgers, GRK offers a variety of homemade fare that allows customers to indulge without the side order of guilt.

There are also several vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free menu options. Plus, nothing on the menu exceeds $10, making GRK a great option for health- and budget-conscious diners alike.

As for GRK’s most popular items, Starkey notes the salmon avocado sandwich.

“We have a salmon avocado sandwich on multigrain bread with watercress and beet ketchup that’s very popular,” Starkey told the Daily Voice, adding that the restaurant cures its own salmon with beets, sugar and salt.

So far, GRK has satisfied numerous hungry diners, judging from its Facebook reviews.

“Excellent, delicious healthy food in a low key relaxing environment. Very reasonable prices for those on a budget,” Sze-Young Wall wrote in a Nov. 25 review .

GRK is open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about the restaurant’s offerings, visit its website .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.