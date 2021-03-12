New Taco Project Opens In Hudson Valley

If tacos are calling your name, then check out the newest taco joint in Westchester which is part of a chain that has just expanded into the area.

When you visit the Taco Project at 465 Bedford Road in Pleasantville, don't make the mistake of thinking of premade tacos with some meat slapped on top.

Instead, think of pork belly tacos and fresh salmon and even a fresh veggie taco. Add sides of Mexican street corn and a salad and you have a rocking meal.

Yelpers have already discovered the colorful restaurant located on the corner at 465 Bedford Road and can't say enough good things about the place.

One Yelper decided to give the new spot and try and ordered takeout: "Taco Project is a little chain that just opened a new restaurant in Pleasantville. We ordered takeout last night and the food was ready quickly, in like 15 minutes. The inside of the restaurant is clean and bright. My son loved his beef tacos and I really liked the veggie burrito (so colorful!)."

The restaurant's philosophy is to provide the freshest food in a pleasant atmosphere.

That seems to be working, with lots of five-star reviews.

Another Yelper said: "Love this place! Pork belly and steak tacos were perfect. So tasty and savory with the perfect rendering and seasoning. The crispy skin on the pork belly was perfect when we ate the tacos in the restaurant and hopefully, they hold up with take-out/delivery too. Seriously better tacos than I've eaten in East Harlem and Mexico. The habanero sauce was perfect as well. So happy they opened in our hood!"

A taco plate. The Taco Project

Still, another mentioned the pork belly tacos as well: "Love this place! Very fresh ingredients. Hubby says the best tacos outside of Playa del Carmen that he's had so far. The steak & pork belly tacos were especially tasty."

The restaurant also offers burrito bowls, quesadillas, and plenty of salads, as well as beer, wine, and sangria.

Prices are moderate, so family-friendly, and COVID-19 rules are followed.

If you decided to go you won't be able to miss the Key West-style colors, but it's located across from the train station that was a chicken restaurant for just a few months last year.

