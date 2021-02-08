Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Lifestyle

New Shake Shack Opens In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Shake Shack is throwing open the doors at its newest location in Rockland County.
Shake Shack is throwing open the doors at its newest location in Rockland County. Photo Credit: Flickr user m01229

After months of waiting, Shake Shack fans can get their fill of crinkle fries and burgers when the famous chain opens its newest location in the Hudson Valley.

Yep, today, Monday, Feb. 8, is the day the restaurant throws open its door at its new home at the Rockland Plaza in Nanuet.

Beginning at 11 a.m., the restaurant opened with a limited menu and hours but will still offer the favorites including ridiculously thick shakes, fries, and burgers of all kinds.

New to the menu lineup is a brownie batter hot cocoa shake perfect for the freezing weather, and a Korean-style fried chicken sandwich topped with a gochujang glaze and white kimchi slaw. 

For those who don't know, the restaurant started in a hot dog stand at Madison Square Park in Manhattan in 2001, to support the Madison Square Park Conservancy’s first art installation. 

The cart was quite a success, with Shack fans lined up daily for three summers. From there they moved to a permanent kiosk that opened in the park in 2004, and well, the rest is history.

There will be limited dine-in options due to COVID-19, but if you can bear the cold, there is plenty of outdoor seating on the patio and to-go orders, and curbside pickup. Hey, that way you can sit in your car and shove one of those much-anticipated burgers in your face without a crowd watching.

Diners worried about COVID-19 can feel pretty safe with all employees wearing face masks and gloves all the time, extra cleaning, and special sealing for to-go orders.

For now, the hours run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day. The restaurant is located at 4 West 59 - Rockland Plaza. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.