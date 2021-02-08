New Shake Shack Opens In Rockland

After months of waiting, Shake Shack fans can get their fill of crinkle fries and burgers when the famous chain opens its newest location in the Hudson Valley.

Yep, today, Monday, Feb. 8, is the day the restaurant throws open its door at its new home at the Rockland Plaza in Nanuet.

Beginning at 11 a.m., the restaurant opened with a limited menu and hours but will still offer the favorites including ridiculously thick shakes, fries, and burgers of all kinds.

New to the menu lineup is a brownie batter hot cocoa shake perfect for the freezing weather, and a Korean-style fried chicken sandwich topped with a gochujang glaze and white kimchi slaw.

For those who don't know, the restaurant started in a hot dog stand at Madison Square Park in Manhattan in 2001, to support the Madison Square Park Conservancy’s first art installation.

The cart was quite a success, with Shack fans lined up daily for three summers. From there they moved to a permanent kiosk that opened in the park in 2004, and well, the rest is history.

There will be limited dine-in options due to COVID-19, but if you can bear the cold, there is plenty of outdoor seating on the patio and to-go orders, and curbside pickup. Hey, that way you can sit in your car and shove one of those much-anticipated burgers in your face without a crowd watching.

Diners worried about COVID-19 can feel pretty safe with all employees wearing face masks and gloves all the time, extra cleaning, and special sealing for to-go orders.

For now, the hours run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day. The restaurant is located at 4 West 59 - Rockland Plaza.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.