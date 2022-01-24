New Series Filmed In Hudson Valley Debuts On HBO

The Hudson Valley is set to be featured in the long-awaited debut of HBO’s latest drama “The Gilded Age.”

Largely produced in New York, “The Gilded Age,” starring Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon, features New York City in 1882 after a young Marian Brook, played by Louisa Jacobson, moves from rural Pennsylvania to the big city.

The show was set to premiere on HBO at 9 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, produced and written by Julian Fellowes of “Downton Abbey” fame. The nine-episode series is scheduled to run through Monday, March 21.

During shooting, multiple scenes for HBO's latest drama were filmed throughout the Hudson Valley, including multiple famed estates along the Hudson River between Yonkers and Albany.

Other sets were constructed in Rhode Island, on a soundstage on Long Island, and upstate New York.

Bob Shaw, the show’s production designer, said to The New York Times that compared to past HBO series he had worked on, including “The Sopranos” and “Boardwalk Empire,” “This is the biggest build I’ve ever done.”

“We kept drawing and doing illustrations, and they kept saying yes,” he said. “You draw a grand staircase, and you’re waiting for someone to say, ‘Well, how many times are they going to go up the stairs?’ And that never happened.”

