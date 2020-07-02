Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Area Woman Wanted For Murder In Tennessee Nabbed By Police
Lifestyle

New Restrictions For Smokers Take Effect In NY

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
New tobacco laws are set to take effect in New York
New tobacco laws are set to take effect in New York Photo Credit: Pixabay

Additional restrictions for smokers looking to purchase tobacco products took effect this week in New York as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 2021 budget that was passed in April.

As of Wednesday, July 1, smokers are no longer be able to purchase certain products and some retailers will not be permitted to sell tobacco-based items.

Pharmacies are no longer allowed to sell any tobacco or nicotine product that isn’t an approved smoking cessation therapy, and the online sales of any e-liquids, regardless of flavor, has been banned.

Other new laws include restrictions on discounts on tobacco products and the shipping or delivery of tobacco products to residential addresses.

“These laws will have a significant impact on the access and availability of tobacco products to minors, decreasing the number of young people who develop nicotine addictions, often seen as a pathway to other substance use disorders,” according to the Community That Cares Coalition.

Retailers that sell e-liquids online will be subject to a misdemeanor charge and a fine of up to $5,000 or $100 per vapor product.

Coupons for tobacco products have been banned statewide, and vapor manufacturers must “post a detailed ingredient list including a disclosure of ‘the nature and extent of investigations and research performed by or for the manufacturer concerning the effects on human health of such product or its ingredients.’”

Tobacco, nicotine, and vapor products and marketing materials visible in storefronts and ads on exterior windows are banned within 1,500 feet of a school.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.