North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
New Restaurant Off To Strong Start In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Coral Seafood Restaurant in Somers
Coral Seafood Restaurant in Somers Photo Credit: John C. / Yelp

A new seafood restaurant that recently opened its doors in Northern Westchester has been seeing positive feedback from customers due to its fresh dishes.

Coral Seafood Restaurant opened its doors in Somers around the beginning of October, according to Elsa Isa, the restaurant's manager.

The restaurant is located at 63 Route 6 in Baldwin Place.

Isa said business started off slow as it took time for customers to discover the eatery had opened, but now business has picked up, and the restaurant has been especially busy on the weekends.

She said customers can make reservations, although they also take walk-ins. 

Isa said customers have expressed how much they love the seafood, which she said the owner buys fresh every two days.

“They always say they can taste the freshness of the seafood," she said.

Some of the most popular menu items so far include appetizers, such as crab cakes, mussels, oysters and spinach artichoke dip.

Popular main dishes include the red snapper, sea scallops and shrimp, Isa said. 

The restaurant also offers pasta dishes, including linguine with white or red clam sauce, and non-seafood dishes, such as burgers.

Coral Seafood also has a full bar, which features white and red sangria along with a variety of other drinks.

Learn more about the Coral Seafood here.

