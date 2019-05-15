New Restaurant, Blu Alehouse, To Open Soon At Palisades Center Mall

Guests visiting the Palisades Center Mall will soon have one more dining option to choose from - Blu Alehouse.

Blu Alehouse is nearing the final steps of the construction process to bring a new location to Palisades Center. With a tasteful atmosphere that combines classic American dining with traditional and upscale sports bar ambiance, the establishment intends to serve as a “family restaurant by day and an unforgettable nightlife experience after dark.”

With more than 40 beers on tap that will rotate weekly, numerous screens to tune into the latest sports events and a scratch kitchen offering a wide range of classic American cuisine, the new Blu Alehouse location (level four near AMC) is sure to be a popular destination and a great addition to the already diverse dining landscape of Palisades Center.

On the menu, you’ll find several varieties of burgers including turkey and bison, vegetarian options and additional entrees from seafood and fusions including avocado eggrolls and “Drunken Sailors.”

“We believe scratch cooking is about doing things the right way instead of the easy way,” said Ron Drakas, general manager of Blu Alehouse.

Other Blu Alehouse locations include:

Riverdale, New Jersey (92 Route 23)

Woodbridge, New Jersey (855 St. George’s Avenue)

The new Blu Alehouse location will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, click here .

