New Report Reveals Percentage Of Americans Living Paycheck To Paycheck

Many Americans are living paycheck to paycheck as inflation continues to impact their finances, according to a new report.

PYMNTS and LendingClub published their September 2022 report on inflation and the United States paycheck-to-paycheck landscape.

Researchers found that 60 percent of consumers reported that inflation has impacted how they manage their finances.

The report also found that 60 percent of US consumers are living paycheck to paycheck as of August, an increase from 57 percent in September of 2021.

According to the report, 45 percent of consumers who are earning more than $100,000 per year were living paycheck to paycheck, an increase from 38 percent in September of 2021.

Sixty-two percent of those who annually earn between $50,000 and $100,000 were living paycheck to paycheck, an increase from 57 percent in September of 2021.

In August of this year, 74 percent of consumers who earn less than $50,000 were living paycheck to paycheck, a decrease from 78 percent in September of 2021, PYMNTS reported.

Find the full report here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.