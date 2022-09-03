Contact Us
New Report Reveals Best Sandwich Served In New York

Nicole Valinote
Reader's Digest has revealed its pick for New York's best sandwich in a brand-new report.
Reader's Digest has revealed its selection for New York's best sandwich in a brand-new report.

The publication released its picks for the best sandwiches in all 50 states on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

New York's best sandwich is the pastrami on rye, made with spicy brown mustard, the news outlet said. 

Some other highlights in the ranking include the lobster roll in Maine, the cheesesteak in Pennsylvania, and the bison burger in Wyoming.

Read the full report from Reader's Digest here.

