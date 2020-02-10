Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Man Convicted Of Sexually Abusing 8-Year-Old Girl In Haverstraw
Lifestyle

New Movie 'The Winter House' Films In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Choice Films & Choice Theatricals shot scenes for "The Winter House" in Dutchess County. Photo Credit: Choice Films & Choice Theatricals
Choice Films & Choice Theatricals shot scenes for "The Winter House" in Dutchess County. Photo Credit: Choice Films & Choice Theatricals

Hollywood came to the Hudson Valley over the weekend for the production of the movie “The Winter House.”

On Saturday, Feb. 8, crews shut down a stretch of Main Street in the Village of Wappingers to film several scenes near Grinnell Library that will air in the movie, which stars Lili Taylor, Beth Fowler, and Hunter Emery.

The cast and crew were reportedly fed by the chefs at Mamma Musetti’s, while local police helped control pedestrian and vehicle traffic around the shoot.

Choice Films & Choice Theatricals took to Facebook to express their appreciation for the Hudson Valley hospitality.

Choice Films & Choice Theatricals thanked Dutchess County following their filming in the area.

Facebook

In addition to filming in Dutchess, the movie has also shot some scenes in Orange County.

According to IMDb, in the movie, “Eileen is grieving. She needs to get away. She rents a house in a remote corner of New Hampshire, in the dead of winter, where no one is likely to bother her. But wouldn't you know it? Someone does.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.