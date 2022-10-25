Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Man From Hudson Valley Dies After Car Crashes Into River
Lifestyle

New Luxury Condominiums Open In Hudson Valley

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
A new luxury condominium building has opened in Westchester County.
A new luxury condominium building has opened in Westchester County. Photo Credit: HD Property Pros/Dylan Utschig

A newly opened luxury condominium building in Westchester County is now available for tours. 

On Thursday, Oct. 20, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new building, located in Bronxville at 100 Pondfield Road. 

The building features 11 two-bedroom and three-bedroom residences with "expansive open layouts, premium finishes, and an array of fantastic shops and services right outside the door," according to developers. 

The residences each have tall ceilings, oversized windows, and open kitchens, and come furnished with "upscale stainless steel appliances," developers said. 

The condominiums are also pet-friendly and include a large lobby and package room, a fitness room, an on-site co-working space, a bike room, an elevator, trash chutes and recycling rooms on each floor, and one garage parking spot per unit, according to developers. 

"It has been rewarding to transform a warehouse into this 11-unit luxury condominium building which will positively impact the Bronxville community," said JD Summa, Chief Executive Officer of KINGS Capital Construction, which worked on the new building. 

Those interested in touring can contact Andrea Braunstein, the property's real estate broker, at 914-557-4490. 

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.